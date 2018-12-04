Filmed with vérité intimacy over nearly a decade, Quest is the moving portrait of
Opening Day is Saturday, December 8 and we’re thrilled to finally kick off the sea
Show your winter spirit with these winter and Christmas themed crafts for kids age
Current Parkade Operator, Jim Reimer and Manager of the Youth Centre,
Photo: Dogwood Photography – Rachel Brayshaw
BINGO AT THE KASLO LEGION HALL: Saturday, Dec. 8, doors open at 1pm, games start at 2pm, hosted by the Kaslo Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Know your limit - play within it.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!