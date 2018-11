RAISING DIGITALLY RESPONSIBLE KIDS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 4-6pm, W.E. Graham School. Join Jennifer Peterson-Schwartz, Child & Youth Mental Health Therapist, for this FREE workshop on how to better understand the risks associated with technology and learn tools to counter these risks. Childminding and a light dinner will be provided. For more information contact Sayre Knight 250-226-6949, sknight@cbal.org