Classified Ads

On Tuesday, December 4th, celebrate the season with an adventurous musical trip ar
On Sunday, December 2, Studio Labelle presents Feeling Christmas, a dance recital
Natasha Hall, from Nelson, is currently based in London UK, where she performs reg
Oxygen Art Centre is pleased to announce Ephemeral Existence, an exhibition by Nel
‘Joyeux Noel’ playing December 20.
SECOND ANNUAL TRAIL POTTERY CLUB CHRISTMAS SALE: Friday, Nov. 23, 4-7:30pm and Saturday, Nov. 24, 10am-2pm. Tons of Beautiful Locally Crafted Pottery, 1501 Cedar Ave, Downtown Trail. Lower level, in the VISAC Gallery.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!