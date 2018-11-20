CHRISTMAS MARKET IN SILVERTON! Saturday, Dec.

November 20, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 358-2475

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN SILVERTON! Saturday, Dec. 1, 10am-3pm in the Memorial Hall. Exciting vendors, refreshments, sweet/savoury, draws for baskets. Come and support our talented artisans. 250-358-2475.

