BACK POCKET FIRST AID FOR FAMILIES: Do you know what to do if your child is choking? Has a deep wound? Join Ana Beresford for a free informative talk about what to do in emergency situations. Ana will be at Parent and Child Time, Redfish School, Friday, Nov. 30, from 9:30-11:30am. More information: jpoetsch@cbal.org; 250-229-2167. Offered by Kootenay Lake Family Network, Redfish School and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.