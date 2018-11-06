Classified Ads

MUSHROOM WORKSHOP & SWRDS AGM: Explore the world of mushroom cultivation with Professor Rob McCrae. Innoculate a cottonwood log with oyster spawn and learn how to maintain it so it bears for many years to come. Support the hosts of educational events such as this one by sticking around for the AGM (Slocan Lake Waterfront Restoration & Development Society) at 2pm. Coffee and tear provided, but pack a lunch and dress for the weather. Workshop and AGM will be held at W.E. Graham Community Centre at Harold & Giffin in Slocan, noon-3pm, Friday, Nov. 16.