ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET: Nov.

Return to: 

Post date: 

October 30, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 358-2448
magic@redmtn.ca

ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET: Nov. 5, The Royal, Nelson; Nov. 6, Silverton Memorial Hall. 7:30pm. $25 Advance, $20 at door. Advance tickets at local outlets. Questions, e-transfers to magic@redmtn.ca, 250-358-2448.

Regular