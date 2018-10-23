DENTAL HYGIENE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN.

October 23, 2018

+1 (250) 229-2167
jpoetsch@cbal.org

DENTAL HYGIENE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN. Join Christine Chore, Dental Hygienist, for a free informative talk about dental care, tips and tricks for brushing and a mini dental check-up! Christine is coming to Parent and Child Time at Redfish School on Friday, Oct. 26, from 9:30-11:30am. More information: jpoetsch@cbal.org; 250-229-2167. Offered by Kootenay Lake Family Network, Redfish School and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.

