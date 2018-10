DO YOU THINK YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO SURVIVE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE? Come find out at the Library Zombie Scavenger Hunt. FREE program for ages 12+. Snacks provided. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7- 8:30pm. Brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library in partnership with North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society and Kaslo & Up the Lake Youth Network. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of Columbia Basin Trust.