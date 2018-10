FAMILY STEAM PROGRAM at the Kaslo Library. Join in the fun while we explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Lego! Keva Planks! Robots! And more! Starting Oct. 20 through Nov. 6, Saturdays at 4pm. For children 7-12 accompanied by parent or guardian. Registration required as space is limited. For more information email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca or call 250-353-2942.