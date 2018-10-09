DR. DUNCAN GRADY IN KASLO: Saturday, Nov. 3, 9am-12noon, St. Andrew’s Heritage Hall. Duncan’s professional experience includes 36 years of psychotherapy in addictions, trauma, death and dying. He has a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology and a Doctorate of Divinity. He is an elder of the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society. He currently co-leads retreats and works with communities impacted by lateral violence, drug overdose and death. Duncan provides training and consultation in health, well-being, spirituality, trauma and dying. In this workshop we will look at how we approach death, exploring how it is directly related to how we approach life. The two are not separate. Thus, we can’t talk about dying without including living. Are we afraid of life? Is it difficult to “let go” in life? Do we have a habit of “unfinished business”? Duncan will speak to this, using the Medicine Wheel teachings of the Siksika/Sauk and the Perennial Tradition. Cost of the workshop is $10 suggested donation to the Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake. Please email hospice@kaslo.org or call 250-353-2299 for more information or to register.