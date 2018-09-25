GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP in Kaslo for six weeks, co

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP in Kaslo for six weeks, consecutive Tuesday afternoons, 3:30-5pm, Oct. 23-Nov. 27. When someone you love has died you will experience your own form of mourning that can be frightening, painful and lonely. No words can take away the pain but trained facilitators and a supportive group can be companions on your journey. You can learn to adjust to the loss and also regain hope and energy for the future. This group is offered free of charge by the Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake with thanks to the Victorian Hospital of Kaslo Auxiliary, Columbia Basin Trust and the Sovereign Order of St. John. For more information and to register call Chelsea at Hospice, 250-353-2299.