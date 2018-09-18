BALFOUR COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL: Starts SEPT. 24.

September 18, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 505-7734
office@chekabc.ca

BALFOUR COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL: Starts SEPT. 24. ONLY 4 SPACES LEFT for 3 & 4 year old students. Monday/Thursday mornings at the Balfour Covenant Church, 7741 Upper Balfour Rd. To register office@chekabc.ca or phone 250-505-7734.

