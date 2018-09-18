JG Toews (left) RM Greenaway (right).
September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting K
Please join Slocan Valley Seniors Housing Society as they celebrate the grand open
England’s own ‘Wishbone Ash’ come to The Bailey Theatre with their blues/rock spec
Photo: Chaz Greenaway
BALFOUR COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL: Starts SEPT. 24. ONLY 4 SPACES LEFT for 3 & 4 year old students. Monday/Thursday mornings at the Balfour Covenant Church, 7741 Upper Balfour Rd. To register office@chekabc.ca or phone 250-505-7734.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!