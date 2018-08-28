PRESSFEST &amp; SUNDAY FUNDAY returns to Slocan Park Hall,

August 28, 2018 - 5:30am
http://www.kootenayfood.com/pressfest

PRESSFEST & SUNDAY FUNDAY returns to Slocan Park Hall, Sunday, Sept. 30, 10am-4pm. Enjoy music, food, artisans, kids' activities and community juice pressing. Info www.kootenayfood.com/pressfest

