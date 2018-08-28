DANGEROUS HOPE, Canada's Betrayal of Democracy in Haiti

August 28, 2018

DANGEROUS HOPE, Canada's Betrayal of Democracy in Haiti. New feature length documentary by Elaine Briere & David Putt, $5 admission, for Haiti causes. Argenta Community Hall, Aug. 31, 7:30pm.

