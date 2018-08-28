COFFEE TIME! Tuesdays starting Sept.

August 28, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-0008

COFFEE TIME! Tuesdays starting Sept. 11, 10am-12pm, $2 drop-in, Slocan Park Hall. Special guest speakers TBA, watch for announcements! For info call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

