Jason Spafford – The Old Punta Olimpica Pass, Peru.
Several wildfires are creating smoky skies across the Interior region and resident
Carriage rides at the fair.
School Works offers wage subsidies for student employees and apprentic
Redstone Resort Golf Course, Rossland.
HARROP HARVEST FESTIVAL: Sunday, Sept. 16 at Harrop Hall, McConnell Rd, 10am-4pm. Music, food, vegetables, fruit, plants, crafts, children's games, raffles. Free admission. Vendors call 250-229-4740.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!