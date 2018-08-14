100TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR DORIS PICKARD! Drop in anytime between 1-3:30pm, Saturday, Aug. 18, Nelson Prestige Lakeside Hotel's Waterfront Lounge for appetizers, recollection and stories. No gifts please! Those unable to attend can send Birthday Wishes by either Text to 250-551-4563; Email to pickard9@telus.net or via Canada Post to Doris Pickard, Apt H-18, Mountain Lake Seniors Community, 908-11th St., Nelson BC V1L 7A6. All received will be placed into the event guest book for Mom's future enjoyment.