KASLO 125 HERITAGE WALKING TOURS: Saturday, Aug. 11 & Sunday, Aug. 12. Meet at the Kemball Memorial Building, 312 4th St at 11am. An approximate 2hr walk in lower Kaslo to learn the fascinating history of some of Kaslo's older buildings and visit the inside of some of them. Hosted by Kootenay Lake Archives, Kaslo. 250-353-3204.