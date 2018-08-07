HARROP HARVEST FESTIVAL: Sunday, Sept.

Return to: 

Post date: 

August 7, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 229-4740

HARROP HARVEST FESTIVAL: Sunday, Sept. 16 at Harrop Hall, McConnell Rd, 10am-4pm. Music, food, vegetables, fruit, plants, crafts, children's games, raffles. Free admission. Vendors call 250-229-4740.

Regular