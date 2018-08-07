END OF SUMMER DINNER/DANCE: Saturday Aug.

August 7, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 229-5796

END OF SUMMER DINNER/DANCE: Saturday Aug. 25, 5pm-1am, Procter Hall. Fundraiser tickets are available at Gill & Gift, Procter Store, or call Janice 250-229-5796.

