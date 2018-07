CREATIVE YARN DYEING FUN with Susan Chamberlain at the Kaslo and District Public Library Aug. 17 at 10am. Learn about hand painting yarn in this colourful demonstration, you will also be able to hand paint a mini skein and create your own one-of-a-kind yarn. No experience is necessary. This is a FREE event for all ages. Thank-you to Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake for supporting our summer reading club guest speaker series.