BEE AWARENESS SOCIETY SILENT ART AUCTION: Aug.

Return to: 

Post date: 

July 24, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 226-7758
tendervalleycare@hotmail.com

BEE AWARENESS SOCIETY SILENT ART AUCTION: Aug. 1-31 at Frog Peak Cafe, Crescent Valley. Donations of creative art by July 30. Contact Linda at 250-226-7758, tendervalleycare@hotmail.com

Regular