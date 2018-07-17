CAPITOL THEATRE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM P

July 17, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 352-6363

CAPITOL THEATRE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM Presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame, July 26, 27 & 28 at 7:30pm and July 28 at 2pm, 421 Victoria St, Nelson. 250-352-6363.

