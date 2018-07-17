BALFOUR KIDS KAMP: Aug.

Return to: 

Post date: 

July 17, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 229-4412
http://balfourcovenant.com

BALFOUR KIDS KAMP: Aug. 7-10, join us for "Shipwrecked"; 4 days of games, crafts, music, stories & great fun! K-grade 6, $30/camper, $60/family. For info call 250-229-4412. Register online @ balfourcovenant.com

Regular