A race to the summit of the iconic and spectacular Idaho Peak and back with one mi
The Kootenay Festival is a multifaceted event encouraging the recognition and appr
The Kootenay Lake Partnership is inviting Kootenay Lake residents to attend a publ
The Kaslo and District Public Library is excited to announce that, starting August
Angus Graeme (left) and Cyril Gavaghan of the Institute of Technology
BALFOUR COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL: Starts SEPT. 24. 8 Spaces available for 3 & 4 year old students. Monday/Thursday mornings at the Balfour Covenant Church, 7741 Upper Balfour Rd. To register office@nelsonchristian.ca or phone 250-352-0526.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!