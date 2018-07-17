A race to the summit of the iconic and spectacular Idaho Peak and back with one mi
The Kootenay Festival is a multifaceted event encouraging the recognition and appr
The Kootenay Lake Partnership is inviting Kootenay Lake residents to attend a publ
The Kaslo and District Public Library is excited to announce that, starting August
Angus Graeme (left) and Cyril Gavaghan of the Institute of Technology
6TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2 NIGHTS: Friday, July 20, 7pm and Saturday, July 21, 6pm. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info john491@shaw.ca
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!