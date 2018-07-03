7TH ANNUAL ELEPHANT MOUNTAIN LITERARY FESTIVAL in Nelso

Alexander McIntyre from Slocan.
Horizons Unlimited Mountain Madness is back in Nakusp!
Once again the Kootenay Dance Beat Society (KDBS) is hosting the Kootenay Dance Fe
‘Summer paddle on Slocan Lake’ by Heidi Korven.
Direct from Spain - Fin de Fiesta Flamenco dance and music ensemble presents ‘Salv
7TH ANNUAL ELEPHANT MOUNTAIN LITERARY FESTIVAL in Nelson, BC, July 12-15, featuring Susan Musgrave, Esi Edugyan and Steven Price, local wordsmiths, fascinating conversations, and much more! Info & tickets: emlfestival.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!