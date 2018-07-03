Alexander McIntyre from Slocan.
Horizons Unlimited Mountain Madness is back in Nakusp!
Once again the Kootenay Dance Beat Society (KDBS) is hosting the Kootenay Dance Fe
‘Summer paddle on Slocan Lake’ by Heidi Korven.
Direct from Spain - Fin de Fiesta Flamenco dance and music ensemble presents ‘Salv
6TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2 NIGHTS: Friday, July 20, 7pm and Saturday, July 21, 6pm. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info john491@shaw.ca
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!