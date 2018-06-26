FABULOUS FRIDAYS AT GRANITE POINTE GOLF CLUB are starti

FABULOUS FRIDAYS AT GRANITE POINTE GOLF CLUB are starting July 6. Dinner and golf package specials. 1123 Richards St W, Nelson. 250-352-5913.

