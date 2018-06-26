7TH ANNUAL ELEPHANT MOUNTAIN LITERARY FESTIVAL in Nelso

Photo: Thomas Nowaczynsk
Nelson CARES Society Presents A Canada Day Social, for families, self advocates an
Starbelly Jam is a special festival; great entertainment, great food, great people
L to R: Ana Bokstrom & Jeff Pilsner, Jeff Flood and Tanya Coad.
The 1st Annual Valley of the Ghosts Music Festival is happening in Sandon!
7TH ANNUAL ELEPHANT MOUNTAIN LITERARY FESTIVAL in Nelson, BC, July 12-15, featuring Susan Musgrave, Esi Edugyan and Steven Price, local wordsmiths, fascinating conversations, and much more! Info & tickets: emlfestival.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!