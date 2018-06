MOTION COMMOTION! Is the theme for this year's Summer Reading Club! Fridays, July 6-Aug. 17 at the Library. 9-10am, ages 3-5; 11am-12pm, ages 6-9; 2-3pm ages 10-12. Free program, registration required. Phone 250-353-2942, email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca or drop in to register. This program is brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library.