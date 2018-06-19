JUNK HUNT SALVAGED GOODS &amp; CRAFT MARKET: NEW &amp; USED, HA

June 19, 2018 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 551-0287

JUNK HUNT SALVAGED GOODS & CRAFT MARKET: NEW & USED, HANDMADE, LOCAL ARTISTS, LIVE MUSIC & MORE, June 30, 10am-4pm, 222 Lake Ave, Silverton. $25 to book your table. Call 250-551-0287.

