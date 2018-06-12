NKL FAMJAM: The North Kootenay Lake Family Jamboree is happy to invite you to a once-monthly day of organic food & social entertainment for ALL AGES. Come out on the FIRST SATURDAY of each month from 2pm until late to the LVCC Hall in Meadow Creek! 2pm: free community time, including a kids play area, full gymnasium and two lanes of bowling! 5:30pm: healthful and delicious fully organic meal for ~$10 (dinner includes entry to the dance). 7pm: DJ dance party for $10! Camping available on site! https://nklfamjam.wordpress.com/