NKL EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR 2018: Sunday, July 22. Seeking garden sites in the Kaslo to Ainsworth corridor, and volunteers for general help. Contact the Kaslo Food Hub, 250-353-7120 if you would host visitors to your garden and/or help with this annual fundraiser for the NKL Food Cupboard. We are interested in diverse food production systems of all kinds - orchards, medicinal herbs, bees, berries, permaculture, water features, mushrooms, wild edibles, straw-bale gardens, etc.