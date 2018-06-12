EVERYONE COME ON OUT TO OUR FATHER'S DAY BURGER &amp; BEER:

June 12, 2018 - 5:30am

EVERYONE COME ON OUT TO OUR FATHER'S DAY BURGER & BEER: Sunday, June 17, 4pm-9pm, Procter Hall. Show Dad how much you care, let us do the cooking for him.

