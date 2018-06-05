GLADE COMMUNITY MARKET: Sunday, May 27, 10am-2pm.

GLADE COMMUNITY MARKET: Sunday, May 27, 10am-2pm. Turn at the Glade Esso on Highway 3 and follow the signs. All welcome. Contact Barbaraha at 250-551-2402. Sponsored by Glade Watershed Protection Society.

