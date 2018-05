PRAYERS FOR OUR PLANET: June 10, 1pm-4pm, The Castle Theatre, 185 Columbia Ave, Castlegar, featuring Burnaby Island a Sinixt Drum from Washington, Indigenous Speakers, Sinixt Liaison Shelly Boyd, Billie Jo Bray, Rick and Linda Desautel and Alfredo Labro-Wolf, and 'This Living Salish Sea', a breathtaking film by Sarama. Donation $15. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2096285560413069/ Contact: nadia@netidea.com or 250-608-0773.