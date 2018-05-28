Classified Ads

May 28, 2018 - 10:04am

SUNDAY MARKET AT VALLEY VIEW GOLF CLUB: 6937 Hwy. 6, Winlaw, 9am-1pm every Sunday. NEW, USED, FARM, ART. Vendors welcome at $5/table. 250-226-7241. Shop local and check out our free table!

