KOOTENAY GEM, MINERAL, FOSSIL SHOW & SALE: June 2 & 3, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm, Castlegar Community Complex, 2101 6th Ave. Over 20 dealers, displays, rock auction, gold panning, geode cracking, prospecting equipment, lapidary supplies, jewelry, demonstrations, Chamber of Mines. Come see, learn & buy! Bring your mystery rock to have identified by geology professionals.