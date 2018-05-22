DISCOVER CIRCUS PRESENTS Blast Off!

May 22, 2018 - 5:30am
DISCOVER CIRCUS PRESENTS Blast Off! An Intergalactic Tour. May 25, 26, 27 at 7pm. Matinee on May 26 at 2pm. The Civic Theatre, 719 Vernon St, Nelson. www.discovercircus.ca

