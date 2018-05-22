Classified Ads

May 22, 2018

FUN AND EXCITING SUMMER ROCK MUSIC CAMPS for newbies and beginners (7-14yrs) at Supercat Studios, Castlegar. Instruments included. July and August sessions. 250-365-1671. www.supercatstudios.com Book today! Sessions are filling up fast!

