ATTENTION ALL BLUES LOVERS: The newly formed Kootenay B

ATTENTION ALL BLUES LOVERS: The newly formed Kootenay Blues Society is holding a benefit at Finley's Nelson, May 26 at 7pm. Performances by The Flaming Aardvark Trio, Jon Burden Band and Guests, White Lightning Blues Band and Baker Street Blues with Judy Brown. All proceeds going towards organizing events featuring local, national and international Blues artists. Memberships and T-shirts will be available. Tickets available in advance, at the door or 250-354-7196.