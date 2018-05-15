BRETT MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Nelson and Area Music Students

May 15, 2018

+1 (250) 352-2822
http://www.nelsonunitedchurch.ca

BRETT MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Nelson and Area Music Students, Age 12-17. Closing Date: 5pm, May 31. Applications at: www.nelsonunitedchurch.ca or at Nelson United Church, 602 Silica St, Nelson, BC. 250-352-2822.

