OUR SECOND ANNUAL FIBREFEELIA FEST, a Kootenay fibre arts event, is happening in New Denver June 30-July 1. The Fest will focus on fibre related workshops; knitting, quilting, felting, spinning, dyeing and more, over the two days (fibrefeeliafest.ca), along with a free admission Marketplace at Lucerne School. Yarn Tasting held June 29, 7-9pm at the Bosun Hall. Tickets $20 available Sew Much More, 250-551-6509 in New Denver.