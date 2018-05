COME AND JOIN IN THE FUN AT ALPHABET SOUP! Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers prepare child friendly recipes, and learn about cooking and nutrition. Play, songs and a food related story round out the morning. Join us Thursdays from Apr. 12-May 24, 10am-12pm at the Junction Church (formerly Playmor Hall). For more info contact jexley@cbal.org or 250-505-2361.