MARCH INTO SPRING - with a healthy family. Join us on Saturday, Mar. 10 from 10am-3pm at the Balfour Covenant Church for a free family event. Childminding and lunch available. Guest speakers will discuss anxiety, self-regulation, and digital safety. Register with Raeanne by email: gow.raeanne@yandex.com or phone 250-229-2279. Brought to you by the Outlet District Early Childhood Coalition.