AGES AND STAGES AT REDFISH PARENT AND CHILD TIME: How's your child's development? Check it early, check it often! Join Alison Salo, West Kootenay Early Years Coordinator, as she discusses the Ages and Stages Questionnaire. This looks at children's skills in the five developmental areas of: communication, fine motor, gross motor, problem-solving and personal-social. Parent and Child Time at Redfish School on Friday, Mar. 2, 9:30-11:30am. More info: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. A Kootenay Lake Family Network and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy program. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.