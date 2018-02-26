Classified Ads

Program Instructor Luree Gould (in chair) supervises her class.
Kaslo’s Kemball Building.
The EcoSociety is happy to announce that it is teaming up with the Wild Postcard P
The Police Heritage Car Project.
The Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) is excited to announce that artist and
ANNUAL GUATEMALA RICE AND BEANS fundraiser by Selkirk Nursing Students returns to Castlegar Mar. 2 at St. Rita's Church (513-7 Ave). Doors open 5:30pm, $15/person. Children welcome!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!