PERSONAL PLANNING & REPRESENTATION AGREEMENTS: What is a Representation Agreement and why should adults of all ages have one? Learn how to make sure your personal care needs will be taken care of, in the way you would want, in case you abruptly need assistance due to illness, injury or disability. Learn the difference between this and other forms of legal documents, Tuesday, Mar. 6, 10am-12pm, during Coffee Time at Slocan Park Hall. For info call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.